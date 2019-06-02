John Fenton, Sr.



Wappingers Falls - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of John Fenton Sr., age 78, on May 26, 2019.



John was born in the Bronx on October 30, 1940 and moved his family to Wappingers Falls in 1972. John proudly served his country in the Army National Guard from 1960-1963 and then the Army Reserve from 1963-1966. He worked as an electrician for the New York City Transit Authority retiring after 28 years of service.



John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Mary (Docherty); his three children, John Jr. and Joanne Fenton, Christine and John Robertson, and Diane and Patrick Cullen; six grandchildren, Liam, Julianne, Mikayla, Jonathan, Daniel, and Shannon; and brothers Arthur and James Fenton. John was predeceased by his mother and father Anna and Arthur Fenton; sister Teresa Conti; nephew James Fenton Jr.; brothers-in-law Joseph Docherty, William Seitter, Martin Hurley, Joseph Conti, Martin Docherty, and Gerard Docherty.



John will be remembered as a gentleman who had the kindest heart and the warmest soul. He was the life of the party and will be remembered for his jokes, banana pancakes, dance moves, artwork, and love of horseshoes and golf. John will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and great friends. He will always be in our memories and on our minds.



"Happiness is being at peace, being with loved ones, being comfortable... But most of all it's having those loved ones" -Johnny Cash.



Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-7pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary