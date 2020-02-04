|
|
John Fodera Sr.
East Fishkill - John Fodera Sr., 82, an area resident since 2015 and formerly of Maspeth, died on February 3, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in the Bronx on January 23, 1938, he was the son of Giuseppe and Mary (Vultaggio) Fodera. John proudly served our country in the US Army and had been employed as an auditor and manager for Loews Warwick Hotel for 32 years until his retirement in 2001. John was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill. He was a 3 rd Degree member of St. Mary's Council #4065, Knights of Columbus, Fishkill, and a member of the American Legion in Queens. An avid fan of the New York Yankees, John also enjoyed old war movies and watching the History Channel.
On January 11, 1964 at St. Stanislaus Church in Queens, John married Mary Ann Boneri who predeceased him in 1985. He is survived by his children and their spouses, John and Jennie Fodera of Fishkill, Fred Fodera of Hopewell Junction, and Mary Ann and James Moakley of Queens, his grandchildren, Maryanna Fodera and fiance Jose Fernandez, Alexander Fodera, and Carissa Moakley; his great-granddaughter, Liliana Fernandez; his siblings, Rosaria Thompson, Peter Fodera and Frances Schicchi; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10:30am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 103 Jackson Street, Fishkill followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery in Woodside.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sparrow's Nest of the Hudson Valley. Please visit John's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020