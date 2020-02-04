Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church
103 Jackson Street
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fodera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fodera Sr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Fodera Sr. Obituary
John Fodera Sr.

East Fishkill - John Fodera Sr., 82, an area resident since 2015 and formerly of Maspeth, died on February 3, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in the Bronx on January 23, 1938, he was the son of Giuseppe and Mary (Vultaggio) Fodera. John proudly served our country in the US Army and had been employed as an auditor and manager for Loews Warwick Hotel for 32 years until his retirement in 2001. John was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill. He was a 3 rd Degree member of St. Mary's Council #4065, Knights of Columbus, Fishkill, and a member of the American Legion in Queens. An avid fan of the New York Yankees, John also enjoyed old war movies and watching the History Channel.

On January 11, 1964 at St. Stanislaus Church in Queens, John married Mary Ann Boneri who predeceased him in 1985. He is survived by his children and their spouses, John and Jennie Fodera of Fishkill, Fred Fodera of Hopewell Junction, and Mary Ann and James Moakley of Queens, his grandchildren, Maryanna Fodera and fiance Jose Fernandez, Alexander Fodera, and Carissa Moakley; his great-granddaughter, Liliana Fernandez; his siblings, Rosaria Thompson, Peter Fodera and Frances Schicchi; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10:30am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 103 Jackson Street, Fishkill followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery in Woodside.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sparrow's Nest of the Hudson Valley. Please visit John's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now