|
|
John Francis Shebanie
Dutchess Junction, NY - John Francis Shebanie, 97, a life-long Dutchess Junction and Beacon resident passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on January 21, 1922 at home in Dutchess Junction, NY, son of the late Michael V. & Margaret (Hajj) Shebanie.
John served his country during World War II with the United States Army from 1943-1946, and was honorably discharged and proud.
John was a charter member of the Dutchess Junction Fire Company, since it's forming in 1972. He was the longest serving Fire Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the District which was nearly 40 years. John was also instrumental in the acquisition for the new fire house on Route 9-D from the developers of the property. He was extremely active with the fire department, and proud to serve his community.
On April 24, 1949, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, he married Mary Ann Daddario, who predeceased him in 1991.
John worked for many years as a foreman at the Bobrich Blanket Factory in Beacon, the Lighting & Electronic in Beacon, and Dutchess Industries; He was also the co-owner of the Golf Cart Rental Corp.
He was an avid gardener, loved his tomato garden; He loved to travel with his wife; He was a fan of the NY Mets, the NY Jets.
John is survived by his son John F. Shebanie Jr., and his wife Joanne; and his daughter Michelle Cohen and her husband Larry. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Ishia Shebanie-Wilson and her husband James; Jason Shebanie and his wife Jill; Mary Melissa Cohen, Sarah Rebecca Cohen and her fiancé Josue Ramos; and 1 great-granddaughter Hayden Wilson. He is also survived by his incredibly loving nieces & nephews.
Along with his wife, he was predeceased by his 2 brothers and 2 sisters: Michael Shebanie, Joseph Shebanie, Catherine Wiand and Miltida Hayward.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10th from 9-11am at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon; from there a procession to St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., Beacon, where A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30am followed by interment and military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial donations to be made to the Dutchess Junction Fire Company, 75 Slocum Rd., Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory with the family, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 7, 2019