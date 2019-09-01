|
John Freni
Poughkeepsie - John Freni of Poughkeepsie NY, Sarasota FL and Charlotte NC was born in NYC on January 10th 1914 and died in Charlotte NC August 9th, 2019.
Married Josephine Ribando Freni in 1939 who predeceased him.
He is survived by his two daughter RoseMarie Freni-Molinari and Vivian-Freni Raisch, 3 grandchildren and their spouses Mark and Stacey Raisch, Erica and Paul Canevari, Lidia and Bradley Olheiser, 6 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He graduated the Leonardo DeVinci School of Arts in NYC and the National Academy of Design. He opened his first studio in Astoria Long Island in 1936 and the John Lane studio in Poughkeepsie in 1950. He was a master of photography of the PPSA of the United States. He was also a Hasting's award winner and was awarded an Associate Fellowship of the Photographic society of the United Kingdom.
Services will be held September 7th at 10am at Blessed Kateri Catholic Church Route 82 Lagrangeville NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 1, 2019