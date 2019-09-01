Services
Blessed Kateri Church
1810 Route 82
Lagrangeville, NY 12540
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Kateri Catholic Church
Route 82
Lagrangeville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Freni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Freni


1914 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Freni Obituary
John Freni

Poughkeepsie - John Freni of Poughkeepsie NY, Sarasota FL and Charlotte NC was born in NYC on January 10th 1914 and died in Charlotte NC August 9th, 2019.

Married Josephine Ribando Freni in 1939 who predeceased him.

He is survived by his two daughter RoseMarie Freni-Molinari and Vivian-Freni Raisch, 3 grandchildren and their spouses Mark and Stacey Raisch, Erica and Paul Canevari, Lidia and Bradley Olheiser, 6 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He graduated the Leonardo DeVinci School of Arts in NYC and the National Academy of Design. He opened his first studio in Astoria Long Island in 1936 and the John Lane studio in Poughkeepsie in 1950. He was a master of photography of the PPSA of the United States. He was also a Hasting's award winner and was awarded an Associate Fellowship of the Photographic society of the United Kingdom.

Services will be held September 7th at 10am at Blessed Kateri Catholic Church Route 82 Lagrangeville NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.