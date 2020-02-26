|
|
John Gallagher
Red Hook - John E Gallagher, longtime resident of Milan and Red Hook, NY, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. He was 89.
Born in Beacon, NY on January 14, 1931, he was the son of the late Neil and Mary Elizabeth (McGrath) Gallagher.
In 1951, John married the love of his life, Doris (Long). They were married for 56 years and, together, raised six children. Doris predeceased him in 2007.
During is career as a carpenter and a member Carpenters Local 203 with the latter half of his working years as a foreman and supervisor for Roy C. Knapp & Sons after which her retired.
John embraced life with unwavering character and, through example, taught anyone who spent time with him countless valuable life lessons. Extremely gracious, friends and family could always count on him in times of need. John enjoyed fishing and dedicating countless hours to the Milan Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Chief for several terms.
He is survived by his children John (Denise) Gallagher, Kathleen Cacciotti, Keith (Lourena) Gallagher, Penny Funk and Daniel (Jesslyn) Gallagher as well as grandchildren Deryk Gallagher, Richard (Katie) Cacciotti, Alison (Paul) Carpenter, Layla (Robert) Dryfoos, Lourena Gallagher Jr., Allannah Gallagher, Kashmir Gallagher, Amanda Funk, Christal Funk, Eileen Roglieri, Daniel (Nelsy) Gallagher, Andrew Gallagher and also great-grandchildren Kamryn Gallagher, August Cacciotti, Waylon Carpenter, Ruby Carpenter, Salvador Acosta, Abrielle Dingman.
In addition to his wife he was predeceased by his daughter Patricia Langiu and grandson Sean Gallagher, siblings Neil, Joseph, Charles and William Gallagher, Mary Ellen (Nellie) Davis, Edward Gallagher, Anne Baxter, Margaret Phannes , Kathleen Krowiec, Genevieve Mayen-Hearney, Mary Duers, James , Joan, Leo, Thomas and Daniel Gallagher, Eileen Chiarella-Hunter and Patrick Gallagher.
There are no viewing hours or funeral services planned. A celebration of John's life to be determined at a later time.
Memorial donations can be made to your local fire department.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020