John H. Darrow
Hyde Park - John H. Darrow, 87, passed away at home on June 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 5, 1931 in Poughkeepsie, NY to the late Joseph J. Darrow Sr. and Pauline Mahoney. After graduating from Poughkeepsie High School in 1949 he followed his father in the funeral business, earning his title of Funeral Director at the American Academy of Funeral Directing, NYC in 1951. John then served in the US Air Force as a medic from 1952-1956 in the French Morocco. He proudly became owner and director of Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc and Darrow Memorials in 1958, and continued to serve many families throughout his lifetime without retire.
He was a past president of the Hyde Park Lions Club and the Men's Club at Regina Coeli, Honorary member of Knights of Columbus Council #6111 of Hyde Park, member of the Hyde Park Moose Club, a Charter Member of the Irish American Club, Hyde Park and Poughkeepsie Elks Clubs, past President of and a member of the NYS Funeral Directors Association. John received numerous awards including the Northern Dutchess NAACP Humanitarian Award in 2014, and in 2015 he received the Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Community Service award along with a Certificate of Mayoral Recognition. John enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren having taught them all how to drive and he was know by his granddaughter as the Master Dealer of Texas Hold'em. John enjoyed playing Santa Claus during the holidays for many kids and always left everyone laughing.
John is survived by his son John Darrow of Tuscan, AZ; daughters Julia Coppola and husband Nick and Kayleen Rovere and husband CJ both of Hyde Park; step son Stephen Darrow of Poughkeepsie, NY; grandchildren Chris Coppola and fiancé Nadia Mule of Millbrook, Francesca Coppola of Denver, CO and Giancarlo Coppola of Stevens Point, WI; his brother Jerome Darrow and wife Maryann of Carey, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter Debbie Darrow and brothers Joseph J. Darrow Jr., James Darrow and Justin J. Darrow.
The family wishes to acknowledge the staff of Hospice for their supportive care, and much appreciation for Patrick, Paula and Myrna giving their loving care for John during his last years. In honor of her dad's wishes, a special thank you to Kayleen and CJ for allowing John to live with and care for him during his final years.
Calling hours will be Friday, June 28, 2019 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc., 39 So. Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10am at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, 255 Hudson View Dr, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019