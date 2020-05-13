Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
To be announced at a later date
John H. Knueppel


1935 - 2020
John H. Knueppel Obituary
John H. Knueppel

Fishkill - John Henry Knueppel, a Dutchess County resident since 2013, formerly of Maryland and Iowa, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. He was 84.

Son of the late Dietrich and Edna (Rogge) Knueppel, he was born in Warrensburg, MO on September 16, 1935. He was raised in Iowa and attended college in Indiana, where he studied chemistry. In 1958, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and served until he was honorably discharged in 1964.

Following his military service, John moved to Middle River, MD, where he worked as a chemist for the State of Maryland for many years. He was also an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his brother, Robert Knueppel & his wife Linda of Fishkill; his sister, Helen Soder of Coralville, IA; his sister, Doris Kurth of Prairie Village, KS; his sisters-in-law, Doris Knueppel of Hampton, IA and Enid Knueppel of Kansas City, MO; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives & friends.

John was predeceased by six siblings: Raymond Knueppel, Donald Knueppel, Orval Knueppel, Marion Peebles, James Knueppel, and Lois Weedin.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1400 Route 52, Fishkill, NY 12524.

Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit John's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020
