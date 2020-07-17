John Higgins
East Fishkill - John Thomas Higgins, 78, an area resident for 43 years and formerly of Lexington, KY, died on July 15, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn on February 27, 1942, he was the son of John Joseph and Mary (Healy) Higgins. John proudly served our country in the US Air Force. He was employed as a Corporate Attorney for IBM, East Fishkill for more than 40 years. John was a parishioner of St. Columba Church.
On November 6, 1965 at St. Jerome's Church in Brooklyn, John married Barbara Anne Adams who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Sean Thomas and Christine Higgins the Town of Newburgh, Kevin Patrick and Kristin Higgins of Willow Grove, PA, and Erin Healy and Lowell Palmer Mulkins of Phoenix, AZ; his grandchildren, Meghan Elizabeth Higgins, Brian Patrick Higgins, Connor Palmer Mulkins and Corinne Elizabeth Higgins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Ann O'Brien.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
