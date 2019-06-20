|
John J. Fiore, Sr.
Wappingers Falls - John J. Fiore Sr., 85 has passed away on Thursday 5/30/19 in Colorado due to a terminal illness.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on 4/4/1934 and lived in Port Washington, NY with his parents Concetta and Joseph and two sisters. On June 21,1956 he married Marilyn Fiore and raised his family in Wappingers Falls in a home he designed as well as built.
He is survived by his devoted daughter, Dawne Moll and son-in-law, Joseph L. Moll and son, John J. Fiore Jr. and daughter-in-law Margaret Fiore with 4 grandchildren, Joseph, Nicolas, Ann Marie and Sarah. Predeceased is John's late second wife Claire Burke-Fiore of 12 years before she passed in 2012.
John leaves behind her loving family including Colleen and Ken Willisch, Karen Burke, Sean Burke and 7 grandchildren, Kenneth, Ashley, Cathryn, Patrick, Jake, Sean, Charlotte and one great grandchild, Ethan. John graduated from Suny Oswego and became industrial arts teacher at Ketcham High School advancing his educational career to become the Director of Dutchess County B.O.C.E.S. John was most proud of his procurement and development of the Aircraft Mechanic program at Dutchess County B.O.C.E.S. He was a Renaissance man building houses in the summer, caring for his wife with Early Onset Alzheimer's while serving on several committees and becoming a member of boards with the and the Italian Center for community outreach.
John will be buried on June 21, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Saint Mary's Cemetery and it was John's wishes for family and friends come to a Celebration of Life at the Italian Center immediately following for 2 hours. John also appreciates any donations to on his behalf instead of flowers to further his charity works in the community.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 20, 2019