John J. Grisanti
Hyde Park - John J. Grisanti Passed away peacefully at home in Hyde Park, New York surrounded by his family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. John was a first generation American born in Mount Vernon New York in 1921 to Carmela and Frank Grisanti. John served his country in World War II and shortly after met and married the love of his life Dorothy M. Baretti on January 21, 1950. They were happily married for 70 years and their love was inspiring to all that knew them. Dorothy survives him at home along with their children, John and Nancy Grisanti from Redwood NY, Bob and Ethel Grisanti from Saratoga NY, Ken Grisanti, and Susan and Gary Zingaro from Hyde Park NY. John known to most as 'Pop' Also leaves behind grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he adored. John worked as a welder for Con Edison for over 30 years and continued his love for ironwork as a trade well into his 90s. He could always be found in the garage creating a wrought iron masterpiece. Pop Enjoyed a good John Wayne movie, a Tony Bennett tune, dove dark chocolate, and a belt of Johnny Walker red. But most importantly, he enjoyed time with his family and loved ones. He was a family man, honest, hard-working and devoted. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will continue on through his family. As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or a traditional funeral but rather a "celebration" of the beautiful life he led. Unfortunately during these times of social distancing the family is unable to have the proper celebration of life so has decided to do so next Spring on what would have been his 100th birthday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
