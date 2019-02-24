|
John J. Hughes, Jr
Hyde Park, NY - John J Hughes Jr. of Hyde Park, NY passed away on February 17, 2019 at the age of 77 surrounded by his family. He was married to Catherine Hughes (Filoia) of Poughkeepsie, NY on October 13, 1963. John was born on October 6, 1941 in Poughkeepsie, NY to John and Elynore Hughes. He is predeceased by his wife Catherine of 48 years. He is survived by 3 daughters, Linda Giguere and her husband Kevin, Scottsdale, AZ, Lisa Seales and her husband Josh, Endwell, NY, Mary McCabe her husband John, Alpharetta, GA, and his son /best friend John Hughes III and his wife Katie, Poughkeepsie, NY. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Corrado and her late husband Louis, Hyde Park, NY, his 7 grandchildren, Tyler Giguere, Dillon Giguere and his wife Harmony, Sedona McCabe, Demi McCabe, Matthew Hughes, Logan Seales, Charrli Christiansen and his 3 great grandchildren Bella Short, Atalie Short, and Callie Shreeve along with many nephews and nieces.
John graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959. He was a US Navy Veteran who served from 1962 to 1968. John was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for serving during the Vietnam War. John was an Engineer for IBM in Fishkill, NY then relocated to IBM in Endicott, NY where he retired after 27 years. He was a small business owner in Johnson City, NY.
John especially loved fantasy football. He also enjoyed camping, golfing, bowling and fishing. His greatest joy was his family. John will be buried with military honors with private services at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to Team Rubicon with this link- fundraise.teamrubiconusa.org/fundraiser/1910741 or Team Rubicon -attention fundraiser/1910741, 6171 West Century Blvd Suite 310, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Phone # (310) 640-8787
Arrangements under the direction of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. For online condolences visit website www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019