|
|
John J. Sgorbissa Jr. "HIGHWATER"
Beacon - John J. Sgorbissa Jr (Highwater) entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2020. Born to the late John Sgorbissa and Helen Baxter on March 21, 1955. Beloved husband to Margaret (Peg) Sgorbissa, devoted father to Jennifer Taveras (Esequiel) and Troy Light, Dad to Christopher, Jennifer, Shanece, Justina, Connor ,John J. Sgorbissa 3rd. and Shazeek Smith, Stepfather to Harmonie, Thomas (Jenn) Dugas and Billy (Maria) Guilbault. He was a beloved Pop Pop to his many grandchildren. John is also survived by his brother Kenneth (Marie) D'Amato, Sister JoAnn Sgorbissa and Candy (Kenneth) Whiteman. His Cousin Maria Greenrt and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his sister Patricia D'Amato. He will be sadly missed by all.
Due to the Current ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, Funeral Services will be held For Immediate Family Only under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home. John will be laid to rest in the family plot at Cold Spring Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to a or the in his name or an animal shelter near you.
For John's Guestbook or to light a candle please visit www.clintonfh.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020