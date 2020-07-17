John J. Yovella
Poughkeepsie, New York - John J. Yovella, 92 of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. John was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on December 20, 1927 to the late Frank and Carmela Napoli Yovella.
A local resident all his life, John was a laborer and past President of Local 1000. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII, was an MP and an officiator at the Japan War Trials. He was a Church member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel and was a member of the Italian Center. John loved his horses and enjoyed going to OTB.
John is survived by Roxanne and Billy Kozma of Poughkeepsie, NY, Frank Yovella of Dover Plains, NY, Joan and Barry North of Kingston, NY, Gina Strika of Highland, NY, 9 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 with a graveside service following visitation at St. Peters Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com