John Johnson
Glenham - John Johnson passed away on February 2, 2019 at the age of 73. Born on December 6, 1945 in Beacon, he was the son of John and Elizabeth (Dawkins) Johnson.
John attended and graduated from Beacon High School, Central Connecticut University and NY Institute of Technology where he was awarded his MBA.
John was employed at Lakeside Family Services in Central Valley where he was the Director of Human Resources. His hobbies included working out at All-Sport in Fishkill and driving his BMW.
John is survived by his twin sons John and Daniel, his sisters Betty Johnson and Nancy Johnson, their children and grandchildren, his Godson John, and his cat Skip. John was predeceased by his parents and brother Dan.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction and from 10am to 11am on Friday at the Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 139 Main Street, Beacon. The Funeral Service will be at 11am and interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 6, 2019