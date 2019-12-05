Services
Joseph W Sorce Funeral Home Inc
728 W Nyack Rd
West Nyack, NY 10994
(845) 358-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for John Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph Donovan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Joseph Donovan Obituary
John Joseph Donovan

Pleasant Valley - John Joseph Donovan, 71, of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a brief battle with kidney cancer on December 3rd, 2019 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.

There will be a wake held at Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home in West Nyack, N.Y. on December 6th from 7-9pm. The funeral will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Congers, N.Y. on December 7th at 11:30am. Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.

John was born in New York City to Jane and Michael Donovan on the 4th of September 1948. He went to high school at Lasalle Academy and graduated from Manhattan College. He went on to receive a master's degree at Marist College. He worked at Verizon for most of his career. John will be remembered as a family man with a great sense of humor. He was a veracious student of history, he loved watching and coaching his son's sports teams and spending time with his family including his darling dog Maia.

John is survived by his beloved wife Adriana McInerney, their son Owen Donovan and partner Slaveya Starkov, their son Sean Donovan and wife Suzy and granddaughter Clare. He is also survived by his sister and brother in-law Maureen and Jerry O'Donohue; his nephew Jerry O'Donohue and wife Kira and their children and grandchildren; his niece Maureen Deighan and husband Danny and their children; his nephew Michael O'Donohue and wife Rosemary and their children. He is preceded in death by his brothers Kevin, Gary and Jerry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute at

www.cancerresearch.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph W Sorce Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -