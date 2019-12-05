|
John Joseph Donovan
Pleasant Valley - John Joseph Donovan, 71, of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a brief battle with kidney cancer on December 3rd, 2019 at MidHudson Regional Hospital.
There will be a wake held at Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home in West Nyack, N.Y. on December 6th from 7-9pm. The funeral will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Congers, N.Y. on December 7th at 11:30am. Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.
John was born in New York City to Jane and Michael Donovan on the 4th of September 1948. He went to high school at Lasalle Academy and graduated from Manhattan College. He went on to receive a master's degree at Marist College. He worked at Verizon for most of his career. John will be remembered as a family man with a great sense of humor. He was a veracious student of history, he loved watching and coaching his son's sports teams and spending time with his family including his darling dog Maia.
John is survived by his beloved wife Adriana McInerney, their son Owen Donovan and partner Slaveya Starkov, their son Sean Donovan and wife Suzy and granddaughter Clare. He is also survived by his sister and brother in-law Maureen and Jerry O'Donohue; his nephew Jerry O'Donohue and wife Kira and their children and grandchildren; his niece Maureen Deighan and husband Danny and their children; his nephew Michael O'Donohue and wife Rosemary and their children. He is preceded in death by his brothers Kevin, Gary and Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute at
www.cancerresearch.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019