John Joseph Mandy
Highland - John Joseph Mandy, 90, passed away at home in Highland on November 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 20, 1929 in Highland, NY to Josephine LaRegina Mandy and Frank Mandy. He attended Highland High School and studied accounting at Spencer Business Institute. He served his country proudly in the Korean War. After coming home, he met the love of his life, Janet Louise Sweeney. They married in June of 1956.
They had 6 children: John (Karen), David (Elizabeth), Mary Beth Saso (Greg), Thomas (Petcherat), and Paul. He was pre-deceased by his son James who passed away in 2005. He was a true family man, and never let a single day pass without telling each member of his family how much he loved them. John was the most wonderful grandfather to his 6 grandchildren: Kate Saso Orefice (Mike), Jack, Paige, Gregory, B.G., and David Spencer. He and Janet always enjoyed their precious time with their grandchildren.
Throughout his life, John was involved in/with St. Augustine's Church. He was a trustee, Eucharistic minister, renovation project member in the late 90's and we can never forget all the pizza he made at Bingo to support the school. He was a member of the Highland Hose Company for 15 years, a coach for the Highland Little League (Clay's), and a devoted member of the Highland School Board. John was a giver…a man that did most of his giving quietly and behind the scenes.
In the mid-80's, the family moved to New Paltz to large farmhouse where everyone could gather. John became a member of the New Paltz Rotary, the Paltz Club and served on the foundation board at St. Francis Hospital, his wife's alma mater. He enjoyed his time out of doors riding the tractor and plowing his fields. We all spent many happy times around the pool- laughing, grilling and reminiscing!
John was in the apple industry for most of his life. After the war, he worked for Niagara Chemical Division. He was in charge of three states and moved his family to Vincennes, Indiana. Three years later when John was offered a position back in the Hudson Valley, he moved his family back and soon, acquired a partnership in United Apple Sales. As part owner of United Apple Sales, John sold New State apples to distributors around the world. He helped organize and run one of the most successful grower-owned cooperatives in agriculture. In the early 1980's, a division of United Apple Sales, Costa Apple Products, was sold to Pepperidge Farm. John served as a member of the United States Department of Agriculture, President of the International Apple Institute from 1983-1984 and chairman of the board of the IAI until 1986.
Janet and John traveled the world after raising their family. Two weeks each summer were spent in Long Beach Island with the whole group. Many unforgettable memories were made there.
John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet, his only remaining loving sister, Louise Mandy and sister-in-law, Joan Mandy, both of New Paltz. His children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends also survive him. His brother, Michael, sisters Mary Valentino, Amelia Murphy, and Eleanor Whitely predeceased him.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 4-8pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, 38 Main St., Highland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 21st at 10:00 am at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, Highland, NY followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the St. Augustine Food Pantry. For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card please visit our web site at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019