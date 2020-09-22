1/
John Kenneth Ayling
John Kenneth Ayling

Mahopac - John Kenneth Ayling, of Mahopac, New York, passed away suddenly on September 20, 2020, in Mohegan Lake, NY.

John was born on August 15, 1935, in Ilford Essex, UK, to Percy and Ester Ayling. He later moved to Malvern, England, and was educated at Malvern College(TRE) receiving a degree in Electrical Engineering at the age of 18. He served four years in the Royal Airforce (RAF) after graduating.

While still in England, he met his love Rosemary Jean, and they were married in Malvern in 1956. John worked for IBM in Hampshire, UK, and was later transferred to the United States, where he worked in their East Fishkill facility, among other locations during his career.

John loved classical choral music and was a member of the Camerata Chorale of the Hudson Valley in Poughkeepsie for over 40 years. He also loved politics and was an avid news watcher.

His four children survive John; Kevin, Lynn Huber, David, and Deborah. His grandchildren; Kelsey, Clare, Benjamin, Garrett, and John, as well as great-grandchildren; Grace, Evelyn, Dominic, Declan, and Beatrice. He is predeceased by his parents and his wife, Jean.

The family will be receiving guests and friends at Beecher Funeral Home on September 24, between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. A service will take place during the calling hours, and a private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in memory of his wife, Jean, and in honor of his grandson, John.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher Funeral Home
1 Putnam Ave
Brewster, NY 10509
(845) 279-3615
