|
|
John (Jack) Kolosky
Lagrange, NY - John (Jack) Donald Kolosky, 90 of Lagrange, NY., devoted husband of beloved wife Lucille(Cragan) for over 61 years, passed away on April 24, 2020 at the Pines Nursing Facility in Poughkeepsie, NY.
John was born on January 2, 1930 in Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota, oldest son of the late John and Joanna (Danelski) Kolosky. Besides his wife he is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers in law. He was predeceased by five siblings; brothers Robert F., and Edmund Kolosky, and sisters Gertrude Tomczyk and Isabelle Tomczak and Dorothy Benson.
John was a graduate of Willow River High School, Minnesota and attended Rosemeade College in California. John was employed by IBM Corporation as a Senior Engineer, working in Kingston, NY. Grand Forks, North Dakota and Poughkeepsie, NY facilities and a member of the Quarter Century Club.
John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, based in San Marco, Texas from 1950-1953 during the Korean Conflict, serving as a Radio Mechanic on various Military Aircraft. John loved to travel within and outside the United States, enjoyed visiting the casinos especially Atlantic City and Connecticut. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. John was a proud member of the ELK #275, V.F.W and American Legion. John was a devout member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie.
Due to the Coronavirus health crisis a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and Private funeral and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc., 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY (845)452-1840. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020