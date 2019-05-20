|
|
John Koscal
Beacon - John Koscal, a longtime resident of Beacon, entered into rest on May 18, 2019 at Emerald Peek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Peekskill. He was 96.
John was born in Czechoslovakia on October 26, 1922 the son of the late John and Veronica Sedlak Koscal. He had two sisters, Mary and Margaret. John immigrated to the United States as a young child. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II where he served in the European Theatre. On January 25, 1948 he married the former Lorraine Scalzo. Mrs. Koscal survives at home. John retired from IBM in Poughkeepsie.
John lived and breathed golf. He was inducted into the Dutchess County Golf Hall of Fame in 2002. He won many championships and titles over the years. He was a three-time IBM Club Champion and six-time Senior IBM Club Champion. More impressively he won both the Club and Senior Championship the same year in 1979, marking the only time a person has achieved the feat.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Lynn Golde and husband, John, Glenn Koscal and Tom Koscal and wife, Lisa; his 2 grandchildren, Lauren.
Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, May 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street, Beacon. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 20, 2019