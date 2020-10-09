1/1
John L. Schoonmaker
1950 - 2020
John L. Schoonmaker

Poughkeepsie - John L. Schoonmaker, 70, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Wingate at Ulster. Born March 29, 1950 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of the late Walter and Florence Perkins Schoonmaker. John was a 1968 graduate of Poughkeepsie High School where he played all sports. He also earned his A.A.S. from Dutchess Community College. On December 31, 1995 he married Louisemary Witcher in Poughkeepsie and she survives at home. John had worked for UPS as a driver for 30 years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Pirate Canoe Club where he was known at "the best ticket man" and he was a bartender for years at McCauley's. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was also a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved his dogs and cars. John is survived by his wife, Louisemary, his sons Michael (Amber) Schoonmaker of Wappingers Falls and Brian (Amy) Schoonmaker of Poughkeepsie. He is also survived by his brother Tom (Susan) Schoonmaker of Highland, his sister-in-law Jennifer (Jim) Ranucci, his granddaughter and princess Mickayla, as well as his former wife and mother of his children Karen Schoonmaker of Poughkeepsie. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00am in the Funeral Home and burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the SPCA in John's name. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
OCT
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
