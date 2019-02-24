|
John Leslie Brindle Sr.
Hyde Park - John Leslie Brindle Sr., age 89, of Hyde Park, NY went Home Saturday, February 16, 2019.
A highlight of 1929, John was born in New Castle, PA. He was known in high school for always having polished shoes and smoking cigars. After graduation, he joined the Navy, serving during the Korean War as a plane captain, which fostered his love of flying. After proudly serving his country, he returned to New Castle and joined the family business, the Brindle Printing Co. Inheriting the company from his father cemented his career path as a printer and business owner, opening print shops in Erie, PA; Cleveland, OH; and Poughkeepsie, NY.
John reconnected with Carolyn Verbeck, best friend of his younger sister Peggy, and settled in Hyde Park, NY. "Third time's the charm" rings true as John and Cary have been married almost 36 years. Together, they were very much a part of the spiritual community at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. For many years, John was a crucifer during the Sunday liturgy services at St. Margaret's and many times accompanied Carolyn, a Deacon who administered communion to parish shut-ins.
John was a gifted mechanic who could keep naval equipment, automobiles, and printing presses running. He was an avid story teller and was well-known for his affable, humorous quips, and colorful language. He enjoyed making others laugh. (Fishing and golf, however, were serious stuff.) John was rarely without a family dog, up to his last—and most spoiled—pooch, Teddy. In retirement, he, Carolyn, and Teddy enjoyed many years traveling in their RV—visiting 47 of the 50 states and Mexico.
John was preceded in death by his parents John P. L. and Glenola Brindle and sisters Peggy Ross and Jeanne Bailey. He is lovingly remembered by Carolyn; son John "Butch" Jr.; daughters Kimberly and Carrie; stepchildren Mark, Gregory, Christina, Bennet, and Laurence; 13 grandchildren; and many adoring nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
In keeping with his wishes, his cremains will be interred in the family plot in New Castle, PA at a later date. A full mass celebrating the life and witness of John will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, at 2:00pm at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Staatsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 2 E. Elm Ave., Staatsburg, NY 12580.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 24, 2019