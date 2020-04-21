|
|
John Ludwig
Tivoli - John Denis Ludwig, 79, of Tivoli, NY, passed away on Monday, April 20th, 2020 at The Thompson House in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on February 19, 1941, in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late John and Caroline (Roff) Ludwig.
John married Ethel Redder, and his wife of 59 years survives at home.
He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and served in the Army Reserves as a helicopter pilot, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He retired from military at the age of 53, after 35 years of service.
John's career with the New York State Police began in October of 1972. He served as a Tech Sargent and was a helicopter pilot with the NYSP Aviation Unit until his retirement in June of 1996. He also was a FFA Flight Instructor and Inspector, along with serving as Village Justice in Tivoli, NY.
John was a longtime active member and past Commander of Harris Smith Post 524 American Legion in Tivoli, NY.
In addition to his loving wife Ethel, he is survived by a nephew; his dog "Coo Coo"; along with extended family, friends, and colleagues.
A brother, Lawrence Ludwig predeceased him
Due to current restrictions, services will be private and interment will be held at Red Church Cemetery in Tivoli, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Please sign the online guest book by visiting www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020