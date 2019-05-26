|
John M. Kayden II
Kingston - John M. Kayden II, 56, of Kingston died Tuesday May 21, 2019 at home with his family by his side. Born December 4, 1962 in Heidelberg, Germany he was the son of John M. and Barbara (Holland) Kayden.
John was employed by LBM Advantage in New Windsor as a Millwork Trader. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed bowling and was always ready to lend his expertise to encourage struggling bowlers. Camping with family and friends was one of his favorite activities. He was a champion at campsite cornhole matches. He was a die hard fan of the Washington Redskins with an extensive collection of the team's memorabilia.
John always exuded a positive attitude, even in the face of adversity. He was a courageous warrior in his battle with cancer. His courage and positivity was admired by all who knew him. His family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to all the nurses in the Dyson Center for their extraordinary care.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle L. Kayden; his sons, Christopher John Kayden (Eden Cruz) and Cameron Michael Kayden; his grandson, Mason Kayden who was his pride and joy; his sisters, Dee Wagner, Holli DeLeon and Ann Kayden, and lifelong friend, Frank Monaco. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church. Inurnment in Montrepose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, New York 12401.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 26, 2019