1926 - 2020
Poughkeepsie - John M. Keating Jr., 93, passed away on April 27, 2020. A lifelong local, John lived most of his life in Poughkeepsie. He was born on June 24, 1926 to John, Sr. and Lillian Keating. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Joan VanVoorhis.

He was proud to have served as a US Navy Seabee in both World War II and the Korean War. In WWII he served in the South Pacific, building airfields on the island of Tinian.

Upon returning home from military service, he had a career at IBM until his retirement. He also met the love of his life, Jean M. Keating (nee Kuhn). They were married in 1955, and had 15 happy years before her death in 1971.

John's family would like to thank the staff at Wingate at Ulster for not only caring for him, but caring about him. He always felt like an individual, and we are grateful.

John lived a long life, and was well loved. He was not only a gentleman, but a gentle man. He will be missed by his son Kevin and daughter in law Genie; his son William and daughter in law Laurie; his daughter Mary Keating; grandchildren Megan Keating, Cara Mia Gayle and her family, Alaina Keating, and Liam Keating; as well as many other friends and family whose lives he touched.

In keeping with current guidelines, services will be private. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to Dutchess County SPCA, www.dspca.org or the Seabees Scholarship Fund, https://seabee.networkforgood.com/projects/41766-building-a-can-do-legacy-through-education.

To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
