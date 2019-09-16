|
John Mark Hunt, Jr.
Garrison - John Mark Hunt, Jr., 30, of Garrison and Hopewell, passed away suddenly on August 3, 2019.
He is survived by his loving parents, Kathy Lombardo and John Hunt, Sr.; his loving grandparents, Ruthann and Louis Lombardo. He is also survived by his three sisters, Kara, Melissa and Becky. John has many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a huge amount of friends. Wherever he went, he made friends.
John was a very talented carpenter and he could fix anything. A family member stated, "if you give him a pile of wood and a hammer, he could build you a house."
As a child he was usually found riding alongside his grandpa in the garbage truck.
John had a quick smile that could brighten any room and a big heart. He would always be the first to lend a hand when someone needed help. John left us way too soon. He has left a hole in our hearts. Until we meet again Johnny…
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, September 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019