John Matthew Kenney
New Paltz - John Matthew Kenney, age 54, formally of Brooklyn, was called home to the Lord on November 6, 2019. John was the son of Margret and the late Edmund Kenney. John is survived by his family; John, Deirdre, Michael, Brian, and Siobhan.
John attended Nazareth Regional High School, where he was a scholar athlete. While John participated in several sports, it was his role as quarterback during the inception of Nazareth's football program, for which he was most recognized.
John went on to study finance at St. Francis College (N.Y). While attending college, he worked for the Bank of New York.
John proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He was stationed on the USS Boone FFG28 as a TM3 (Torpedoman Mate 3rd class) having been honored with numerous medals. John's tour of duty included details in the Mediterranean and Persian Gulf.
Following his military service, John began a career with the Department of Treasury. He dedicated 29 years of service to the government as a Revenue Officer and a Property and Appraisal Liquidation Specialist. It was during this time that John and his family relocated to New Paltz. John was an active member of recreational sports and St. Joseph Church. He took pride in helping to revive the CYO basketball program at St. Joseph. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed volunteering at St Joseph's Festa.
In addition, John is survived by Gail and Kevin Foley, Edmund Kenney, Barbara and Thomas Lind, Thomas and Cathy Kenney, beloved nieces and nephews, and life long "brothers" Mike, Kevin, Dave, Dean, and Dwayne.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12th, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 95 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Burial will take place at the Gerald B.H Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, NY 12871-1712.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019