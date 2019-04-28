Services
John "Jack" McLain, Jr.

Land O Lakes, FL - John "Jack" McLain, Jr. died Saturday, April 20th, after a long and hard fought illness, with his devoted son, Michael McLain by his side.

He was pre deceased by his devoted wife, Ruthann, in 2016. He is survived by his three children, Jackie (Rich) Weckesser, Michael (Darla) McLain, and Maureen McLain. Additionally, four grandchildren enjoyed a lifetime of laughs and love from a man they so affectionately called "Boob", Kyle (Eunice) Weckesser, Kristen Weckesser (Mark Vergura), Sydney & Jadyn McLain, and one great-grandson, Rowan John Weckesser. He also was pre deceased by his brother, Thomas McLain (Elizabeth). Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jack was originally from Poughkeepsie, NY and lived also in Red Hook, Rhinebeck and Hyde Park. He was constantly re-inventing himself, having worked in many fields, notably sales, was a licensed barber, and as a Licensed Practical Nurse, at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck, where he most loved working with seniors. Jack and Ruthann retired to Florida, and he truly loved his time in the "Sunshine State", enjoying golf, bocce, bowling , Frank Sinatra music, and a "Stoli Orange" on the rocks, now and again.

His family will celebrate his life with a private farewell at their convenience. His presence and zest for life will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family wishes to thank Gulfside Hospice and Palliative Care, 2061 Collier Parkway Land O Lakes, Fl 34639. In lieu of flowers, etc. memorial contributions may be made.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
