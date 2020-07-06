John (Jack) McMahon
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - John A. "Jack" McMahon, 83, an area resident since 2006, died on July 4, 2020 at home. He previously lived in Bronxville.
Born in Queens on April 5, 1937, Jack was the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Lall) McMahon. He was the President of Alphanumeric, Inc. in Hicksville, Long Island for over 15 years. He then worked for DeVoe Lighting in Elmwood Park, NJ until is retirement. Jack was a dedicated member of the Westchester Country Club in Harrison for over 47 years, where he was a past board member.
On November 21, 1959 at St. Bartholomew Church in Yonkers, Jack married Carole (Taber) McMahon who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, John C. McMahon and his wife Donna of Hopewell Junction, Carole M. McMahon of Newtown, CT, and Regina M. Bailey and her partner Bob McNaught of Walton; his grandchildren, Christopher J. Coles, Anthony J. McMahon, John V. McMahon, Robert M. McMahon, and Joshua Barnhardt; and his brother, Kevin E. McMahon. In addition to his parents, Jack was also predeceased by his granddaughter, Chelsea R. Coles in 1992.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10 am at St. Columba Church followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
Donations may be made in Jack's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
