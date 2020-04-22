|
John Moloney
Stormville - John J. Moloney, 91, a resident of Stormville for 60 years, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Putnam Rehabilitation and Nursing. He was born on February 3, 1929 in Templemore, County Tipperary, Ireland, the second son of James and Catherine (Spillane) Moloney. In 1949, John sailed to the United States on the Queen Elizabeth to join his older brother, Patrick, cousin Sean and aunts and uncles. He entered the United States Army in which he honorably served in combat in Korea attaining the rank of Corporal. John became an American citizen in Seoul, Korea. After discharge, he worked for the Veterans Administration where he met the love of his life, Shirley Tebordo. On February 10, 1957, they were married at Holy Name of Mary Church in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. In 1960, they settled in Stormville, New York where they raised four children and enjoyed a wonderful family life. In 1961, John started work as a New York State Corrections Officer. They enjoyed many family trips to Ireland as John never lost the love of his native homeland. Family was important to John and he kept strong ties to friends and family in Ireland. John was a great gardener and shared the produce with all. He loved animals and to every dog and cat he had, "He was special." His favorite dog was an Irish Terrier named "Sputs" whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Southern Dutchess Beagle Club. John and Shirley also enjoyed those wonderful trips with the East Fishkill Seniors. John is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley, of over 63 years, his four children, Katherine Moloney (David), James Moloney (Donna), John Moloney, Jr. (Jacqueline) and Karen Vissicchio, eleven grandchildren, Jesse (Sandy), Sarah, Jeffrey, Paul, Kyle, Brandon, John III, Tyler, Jessica, Christopher and Drew, and a great granddaughter, Sorrel. He is also survived by his sister, Eileen McLoughlin and brother, Seamus Moloney, in Ireland, and many nieces and nephews, He was predeceased by his brother, Patrick, brother Michael, and sister, Kathleen. For all those lives he touched with his generous, kind and loving spirit, he will be greatly missed and forever remembered. A private interment was held in St. Denis Cemetery. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020