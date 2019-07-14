Services
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
John Moody
John Moody


1934 - 2019
John Moody

Leesburg - John Adam Moody, 85, died on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Inova Hospital in Lansdowne, VA. Previously a resident of Millerton NY for 51 years. John was born on January 24, 1934 to the late Charles and Millie Moody. He married Mamie (Kornegay) Moody on September 18, 1960. John leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Mamie and their children Keith (wife Fatimah) and Karl. He also leaves behind a legacy of three grandchildren Imani, Miles, and Maya. John Moody is survived by three sisters-In-law Bertha Moody, Eleanor Moody, and Jackie Moody. Two brothers-in-law Wade Kornegay (Bettie) and Benjamin Kornegay (Tracie). A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. John was predeceased by his mother, father, as well as his three brothers Charles Jr., Roy, and Theophilus. John will be especially remembered for his love, passion, and commitment to his family, friends, church, and community.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 14, 2019
