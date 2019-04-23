John Moran



Poughkeepsie - John Moran, 86, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on April 20, 2019 at home. He was born on July 12, 1932 in Manhattan, NY, the son of Michael & Nora Coyne Moran. He was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School and Fordham University. During the Korean War John served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-55 as Staff Sergeant.



John married Emily S. Rosenbluth on July 5, 1998 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She survives at home. He was an Associate Dean of Administration for Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, NY and retired in 1997. He was a very nice, decent, quiet good man.



Survivors include his son: Brian (Vilija) Moran of Tampa, Fla.; Scott (Emily) Perlman of Hillsdale, NJ; daughter: Hillary (Phil) Straley of Poughkeepsie, NY and son: Adam (Paula) Perlman of Gaithersburg, Md. His sisters include: Pat Quinn, Lorretta Martinez, Dorothy Moran, Fran Lopez, and Bernadette Moran all of Riverdale, NY. Grandchildren include: Sean, Anna, Aaron, Ethan, Margo, Benjamin, Kaytlin, Kendall, Melanie and Sydney. There are several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister: Nora Donahue.



Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 11-12Noon followed by an Interfaith Service starting with a Catholic Service at 12 Noon and a Jewish Service with Rabbi Neal Loevinger at 12:45PM. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the family plot of Temple Beth-El Cemetery in the Interfaith Section with Rabbi Daniel Victor officiating. Shiva will be held at the family residence on Wednesday and Thursday Night starting at 7PM. Memorial Donations may be made to: Temple Beth-El, 118 So. Grand Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 OR Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019