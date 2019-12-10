Services
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Good Shepherd
Rhinebeck, NY
John P. Cullen


1947 - 2019
John P. Cullen Obituary
John P. Cullen

Rhinebeck - John P. Cullen, 72, a lifetime resident of Rhinebeck, passed away at his home on December 8, 2019.

Born in Rhinebeck on March 15, 1947, he was the son of the late John and May (O'Connor) Cullen.

After graduating from the Rhinebeck School District, John received his bachelors from Siena College. He later worked as a Financial Analyst for Central Hudson until his retirement in 2005.

In 1996, John married Penni Goldstein. Mrs. Cullen survives at home.

John served as the local Recreational Director and the Basketball Director for many years.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughters, Candice (Ashish) Shah and Laurie (Dennis) Richards as well as seven grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sister Sharon Davis.

Calling hours will be held at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home on Friday December 13 at 12 PM - 1 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck following calling hours at 1:30 PM.

Burial will follow in the Rhinebeck Cemetery.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
