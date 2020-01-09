|
|
John Pasco
Hyde Park - John J. Pasco Jr., of Hyde Park, NY, entered into eternal peace on December 22, 2019 at the age of 82. John was born January 11, 1937 to the late John and Lottie Pasco. John was a US Army Veteran.
Survivors include his daughters, Dawn, Kathleen and husband Elis, Debra and husband Anthony, Sandra and husband Mark, his grandchildren; Nicholas, Ryan, Kyle, Michelle, Brienna, Jennifer, Domenic, Anthony, Mark Jr., Dante and Veronica, along with several great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, John is predeceased by his wife Rita and son Larry.
At John's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a children's . Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc., 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. to send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020