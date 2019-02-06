|
John Patrick Lyons
Poughkeepsie, New York - John Patrick Lyons, Poughkeepsie-John P. Lyons, 85 a resident of Poughkeepsie and formally of LaGrange, died February 2,2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. John was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 9,1933. He was the son of the late John J. and Helen (Clyne)Lyons.
John married the former Ann Gloria Cowan on August 22, 1959. Ann predeceased him on
May 3, 2017.
John served in the US Army, graduated from St. John's University and retired from the Internal Revenue Service after 35 years of service.
John was an active member of Holy Trinity Parish and served on many parish committees.
Surviving are John's children, John F. Lyons and his wife Joanne M. Gray, Rhinebeck NY, Father Michael P. Lyons, Easton, CT, and Kathleen A., Poughkeepsie, NY, his grandson Connor W., Poughkeepsie, NY, sister Sr. Helen M. Lyons, RSM, Syosset, NY, his brother Kevin J. Lyons Huntington Bay, NY and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years Ann G. Lyons, his parents John J. and Helen Lyons, his brother-in-law James P. Cowan, and his sister-in-law JoAnn Lyons.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 on February 7,2019 at the Timothy Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie NY. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on Friday February 8,2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at St. Denis Cemetery, Beekman, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in John's name to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019