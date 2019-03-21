|
|
John Peter Pelton
Hyde Park - John Peter Pelton, aged 77, died peacefully on March 16, 2019 at The Eleanor Nursing Care Center in Hyde Park. He was born to Clarence Edward Pelton and Gladys Irene Goodrich at Vassar Bros. Hospital on June 24, 1941. Peter, as he was known, was a life-long resident of the City of Poughkeepsie and a life-long communicant of Christ Episcopal Church, where he was baptized, confirmed and married. Following his high school graduation in 1959, Peter enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1963. Peter served as Sexton of Christ Church under 3 Rectors for almost 40 years. His constant presence at the church, morning - noon - & night, provided a safe facility before electronic surveillance came into vogue. On August 16, 1970 Peter married Clara Swartz, who survives him. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Lockhart and several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law, Charles Swartz, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church on Academy St. Inurnment in the Christ Church Columbarium will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Church, 20 Carroll St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Arrangements are uder the direction of Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019