John Phillip Bayne
John Phillip Bayne, "Phil" to his family and friends, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 with his family and beloved dog, Dutchess, at his side.
An avid outdoorsman, Phil was happiest sitting in a tree stand or hunting pheasants at the Mid County Rod and Gun Club, or fishing for bluefish in the Long Island Sound. He fostered a love of skiing in his children and grandchildren that started with weekend trips to Butternut Basin in the Berkshires and migrated to 35 years of annual adventures to Alta, Utah.
He tried his hand at countless hobbies including gardening, cooking, beekeeping, tapping maple trees for syrup, making strawberry jam, wine and beer as well as shooting skeet. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and was often found cheering them on from the sidelines. Phil raised many hunting dogs over the years, always having a loyal companion by his side.
Phil was born Christmas Eve, 1929 in Baltimore, Maryland to Bernice Elaine Coleman and Elmer Washington Bayne. He lived on a farm with his 4 siblings, Martha, Roy, Donald and Merle, later moving to the city where his mother ran and owned a diner. He enlisted in the Navy in July of 1948. After taking an aptitude test in October of 1949, he entered the US Naval Academy Prep School and was admitted to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland in June 1950, graduating in 1954. He also graduated from the Naval War College and earned a Master's Degree in International Affairs at George Washington University.
He commanded a nuclear submarine, the USS Dace, a submarine tender, the USS Fulton and a division of nuclear submarines. He also commanded the Navy Nuclear Power School in Bainbridge, MD and served on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations. He retired from the Navy, July 1976, and transitioned to private industry as plant manager at the Indian Point 3 nuclear power plant for the NY State Power Authority, eventually rising to President. In 1991, he joined the U.S. Council for Energy Awareness (later renamed to the Nuclear Energy Institute) a nuclear trade association based in Washington, DC., as President and Chief Executive Officer.,
He married Lydia Jacob in 1956, who passed away in 2017. He is survived by their 5 children, Jenny, Cyndy, Connie, John, Stephen, and 11 grandchildren - Katy, Chris (SGT,US Army '03 to '09 ), Craig, Sean, Ryan, Connor, Kevin, Liam, Reghan, Darby, Owen, and one great granddaughter, Annabelle. His sister Marge and brothers Roy and Donald predeceased him. His brother Merle Bayne, lives in Towson, MD.
A private family burial will be held at the Providence United Methodist Church, in Towson, MD on November 24th. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Fischer Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, alzinfo.org
