Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
John Phillips Jr. Obituary
John Phillips Jr.

Highland - John Phillips Jr. passed on March 1, 2019. Born April 15, 1933 to John & Sarafina Phillips in Highland, NY. He graduated from Highland High School. After high school he joined the Navy. He went on to The Ohio State University where he received his undergraduate and PHD. He is survived by his wife Judith A. Lukas, daughters Valerie R. Phillips-Stangel (James), Jennifer C. Phillips-Boehman (Joseph), son John C. Phillips III (Lesley); his grandchildren Sydney, Misha and Sarafina; and many wonderful nieces, nephews relatives and friends.



Public calling hours will be between 3 and 5 pm on Monday, March 4th at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528. For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
