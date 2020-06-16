John Pizzuti
John Pizzuti

EAST FISHKILL - John Pizzuti departed this world on June 13, 2020 leaving behind his wife of 49 years, Marge Pizzuti; his two daughters, Christine Hansen and Deanna Goetz; two quasi-daughters, Lisa Pantaleo and Kendra Heady; and his four grandchildren, Lorelei and John, Laila and Trey. He was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Melissa; and his son-in-law Anthony Goetz. He also leaves behind 4 siblings, Gail, Ethel, Phillip and Pamela; his Aunt Goldie; 4 nieces and numerous cousins.

Born in Mt. Vernon, NY on Christmas Eve in 1943, he spent the last 43 years happily living in beautiful Dutchess County and thoroughly enjoying his retirement from Verizon since 2002. However, being a die-hard Disney fan, his dream was to win the Mega so his whole family could live in Disney World year-round.

As a teenager, he spent his summers helping out on his uncle's dairy farm in Delhi, NY and developed lasting friendships with some local residents with whom he continued celebrating reunions every November for over 50 years.

Back in the day, he was very active with the East Fishkill Girls Softball League during which time they won several championships. While he was the captain of a local APA Pool team, he led them to 2 first-place wins. He was a lifetime member of the Whortlekill Rod and Gun Club serving for many years as a Ranger Officer. He was also a member of the Sons of Italy and the Manny Bacon American Legion Post.

He was very proud of his service in the Armed Forces. During the Viet Nam era, he was stationed in Panama protecting the Americas from any possible missile attack.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A brief service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hopewell Cemetery.

If desired, donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.








Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
