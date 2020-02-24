|
John Privratsky
Germantown - John Privratsky, 88, of Germantown, NY passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Livingston Hills Nursing Center in Livingston, NY. John was a former resident of Rhinebeck and Poughkeepsie, NY.
Born on August 16, 1931, in Vrbovce, Czechoslovakia, he was the son of the late Martin and Elizabeth (Melicharek) Privratsky. John arrived at New York City in 1938 and lived there as a child. John moved to Rhinebeck, NY when he was 14 years old and graduated from Rhinebeck High School, Class of 1950. John married Dolores Anzelone, the love of his life, on June 5, 1955 at St. Peter's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. She survives at home.
John served in the US Navy Air Corp during the Korean War as an Aircraft Radar Specialist from 1951-1955. Following his honorable discharge from the service, he began his career at the New York Telephone Company as a linesman, advancing to a service specialist and into management. He worked for New York Telephone for over 30 years, until his retirement in1985. Following his retirement, he remained active, working as an instructor and salesman specializing in electronics. He also worked as a service technician at the New York Communications Company (NYCOMCO) in Poughkeepsie and at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck.
John was also a member of the Dutchess County Pistol Association during the 1960s. He served as mason at the Shekomeko Lodge in Pleasant Valley, as an active member and master in 1979. John was also a member of the New Paltz Rotary Club and the Poughkeepsie Newyorkers. Once a resident of Columbia County, he became a member of the Germantown Community Choir. John also served as a member and elder for the Reformed Church in Germantown.
In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, he is survived by his children, Gary (Lucy) Privratsky of Poughkeepsie, NY, Carol (Michael) Wanyo of LaGrange, NY, and Janine Privratsky of Poughkeepsie, NY; his grandchildren, Elizabeth (Patrick) Tedaldi of Scarsdale, NY, Eric Wanyo of LaGrange, NY, and Natalie Pritchard of Poughkeepsie, NY; a great grandchild Julia Caroline Tedaldi; his step sister Elizabeth Barabas of Lawrenceville, GA, along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Kristina Moore.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Rhinebeck on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Rhinebeck, NY. Burial will be at St. Peters Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to the Mid-Hudson Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-4027.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020