John R. and Jettye P. Tompkins
Rhinebeck - Jettye P. Tompkins, 84, and her husband John R. Tompkins, 86, former residents of Rhinebeck, passed away a few days apart on July 31 and August 6, 2019, after 63 years of marriage.
Married on April 10, 1956 in South Carolina, the two settled in Rhinebeck. John worked as a Safety Officer for Hudson River Psychiatric in Poughkeepsie while Jettye worked at the Grand Union and later Stop&Shop in Rhinebeck.
John was born on May 5, 1933 in Rhinebeck, NY to the late Russel D. and Mildred (Tallon) Tompkins Sr. and Jettye, January 26, 1935 to the late Robert J. and Katherine Rose (Boyd) Kinder in Buckhannon County, Virginia.
They are survived by many loving family and friends.
