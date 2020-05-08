|
|
John R. (Jack) Lynch
John R. Lynch, Jr., 86, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, due to complications from coronavirus.
Born on July 1, 1933 in Wassaic, New York, Jack was the son of the late John Sr. and Vera (Bierce) Lynch.
A 1950 graduate of the former Amenia High School, he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He served in the United State Air Force from 1953-1957. On June 16, 1957, Jack married the love of his life, Frances (Thompson). He worked at the family business, Lynch's Amenia Market, until 1967 when he took a position in the recreation department with NYS OMRDD at the Wassaic Developmental Center from where he retired in 1989.
After dedicating their lives to providing for their family of five, Jack and Fran moved to Sarasota, Florida where they maintained an active lifestyle, visiting friends and family, traveling the country and abroad, ballroom dancing, and enjoying an active membership with the Sarasota Elks Club. Jack was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his compassion and generosity, his logical and practical approach to life, his quick wit and inviting sense of humor, and his quiet demeanor and dignity.
Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Frances. He also leaves behind his daughter Barbara Johnson (Jim), daughter Karen Masset (Late Charles), son Steven Lynch (Deann), daughter Lisa Foley (Jim), son David Lynch (Misuk); his eight grandchildren Megan Namauu (Nate), Jesse Johnson (Christie), Kyle Lynch (Jamie), Benjamin Lynch, Jorre Johnson (Rachel), Brian Lynch, Boone Lynch, Nicolas Masset; great-grandchildren Leonidas Namauu, Auroralani Namauu; Kiana Namauu and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Mahon and brother in law William.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, burial service will be postponed until a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions towards Parkinson's Disease research can be sent in Jack's name to at: Donation Processing, , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or call 1-800-708-7644 or online at michaeljfox.org.
Jack's family would like to thank the dedicated staffs at Sarasota Memorial, Tidewell Hospice, and Angels Senior Living for their compassionate care for their beloved father.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020