|
|
John Rottenkolber
Glenham - John J. Rottenkolber, a local area resident since 1986 and formerly of Mohegan Lake, passed away at home on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was 79.
Son of the late Michael and Rose (Schmidtbauer) Rottenkolber, he was born in the Bronx on November 19, 1939. John worked as a machinist his entire life, having owned & operated Sutter Machine Tool & Die Corp. in the Bronx. He retired in 2015. He was a life member of the N.R.A. and enjoyed cannon shooting.
In 1975, he married Patricia Gould in Haiti. John was predeceased by his wife in 2015.
Survivors include his son, John Rottenkolber & his wife Betty of Mohegan Lake; his son, Dan Rottenkolber & his wife Cheryl of Cortlandt Manor; his daughter, Ginny Leake & her husband Henry of Wappingers Falls; his son, Kurt Rottenkolber & his wife Erica of Wappingers Falls; his daughter-in-law, Terri Rottenkolber of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren, John Rottenkolber, Jake Rottenkolber, Danny Leake, Tommy Leake, Johnny Leake, Eli Rottenkolber, Emily Rottenkolber, and Emma Rottenkolber; and many other relatives & friends.
John was preceded in death by his son, Carl Rottenkolber, as well as his brother, Michael Rottenkolber.
Besides the love of his family, John had a passion for being a master machinist leaving his trade imprint all over the five boroughs and beyond. He absolutely loved nature, and had such enthusiasm for sharing his wisdom and German heritage.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County S.P.C.A., 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dcspca.org) or the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 ().
For online tributes, please visit John's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 13, 2019