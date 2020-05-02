|
|
John Rowe
Staatsburg - John Rowe, 74, a lifelong area resident, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born March 28, 1946 in Poughkeepsie, John was a 1964 graduate of Poughkeepsie High School.
He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
John was a communicant of Regina Coeli Church in Hyde Park.
Mr. Rowe received a bachelor's degree in Electromechanical Engineering and a master's degree in Marketing from IBM. He worked for IBM for forty-four years, retiring in 2010. During his tenure, he held several management positions.
John was an avid classic car collector and could often be seen at local car shows. All of his collection was recognized nationally as Senior Level cars. His most beloved car was his 1957 Thunderbird, which he restored to perfection. John was a member of several classic car clubs including the Dutchess Cruisers, the Red Hook Car Club, the Sculls Car Club, the Upstate New York Thunderbird Car Club, and the International Thunderbird Car Club, of which he was an officer.
He enjoyed working on his friends' classic cars in his garage. Friends were a very important part of John's life and he would often help friends in need and put himself second.
Mr. Rowe also enjoyed travelling and every winter, he and his wife, Cathy, would winter in Orlando, Florida. An avid cruiser, he was a member of the Royal Caribbean Crown and Anchor Club, with over twenty cruises to various countries.
On June 4, 1967, John married the former Judy Scalli, who predeceased him on April 9, 1988. On August 26, 1989, he married the former Cathy Sioleski. Mrs. Rowe survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Alicia Punkosdy, Veronica Dykas, and Jolene Gaer and husband, Sasha.
John is also survived by "the love of his life", his seven grandchildren, Trevor and Kayla Dykas, Carissa and Erika Punkosdy, and Julia, Abby, and Chloe Gaer.
Out of respect and concern for public safety, he will be buried quietly and respectfully in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, John's family requests memorial donations to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020