1/
John S. Licciardello
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John S. Licciardello

Poughkeepsie - John S. Licciardello, 57, of Poughkeepsie, passed away August 30, 2020.

He was born in Port Chester February 17, 1963, son of Carmine and Joan O'Malley Licciardello. He was predeceased by his wife Sandra. John was employed as a electronics technician for Safe Flight in White Plains.

Surviving are his mother, Joan Licciardello of Wappingers Falls, a daughter Gianna Petterman, Siblings, Anne McNabb (Steve), of Wisconsin, Cathy Smith of Highland, Edward Licciardello of Wappingers Falls, and Joseph Licciardello of S. Salem, N.Y.

There will be no calling hours, burial Wappingers Rural Cemetery, Veterans plot. Arrangements are in charge of Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Delehanty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved