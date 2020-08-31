John S. Licciardello
Poughkeepsie - John S. Licciardello, 57, of Poughkeepsie, passed away August 30, 2020.
He was born in Port Chester February 17, 1963, son of Carmine and Joan O'Malley Licciardello. He was predeceased by his wife Sandra. John was employed as a electronics technician for Safe Flight in White Plains.
Surviving are his mother, Joan Licciardello of Wappingers Falls, a daughter Gianna Petterman, Siblings, Anne McNabb (Steve), of Wisconsin, Cathy Smith of Highland, Edward Licciardello of Wappingers Falls, and Joseph Licciardello of S. Salem, N.Y.
There will be no calling hours, burial Wappingers Rural Cemetery, Veterans plot. Arrangements are in charge of Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com