John S. "Jack" Pulver
North East, NY - John S. (Jack) Pulver, 84, passed away at home on Friday May 31st.
Jack was born on December 13, 1934 and lived his life on Pleasant View Farm atop Winchell Mountain in Millerton.
He attended Pine Plains High School graduating in 1953, he played varsity basketball and baseball and is also remembered as Prince Charming in his senior play.
Jack had farming and cows in his blood. He started exhibiting cattle with his lifelong friend Harold Miller in 1944. In 1951 He was member of the FFA Judging team placing 2nd in the national contest at Waterloo Iowa. In '52 he was the high individual in the New York State 4-H Judging Contest. In 1955 he earned the FFA American Farmer Degree. After attending Cornell University, he returned to the family farm.
Jack met Minajean (Jean) Ackert at the Dutchess County Fair in 1956; they were married on November 24, 1957 and spent the next 60 years together. They attended over 50 NYS Holstein Conventions together; their favorite vacations were driving the Maine Coast and treating themselves to lobster.
Jack was an active member of many organizations for decades. As a 4-H leader and more recently FFA advisor for decades he influenced hundreds of young people.
At age 18 he was asked to join the Dutchess County Agricultural Society, his membership spanned 66 years with 45 years elected to the Board of Directors and served decades as Dairy Superintendent. He was Board President 1989-1990 and honored for Life Achievement by the Society in December 2018; his colleagues estimated he had attended over 1000 meetings on the fairgrounds.
Jack joined Pine Plains Lions Club since 1967 and in 2018 received a County Legislature proclamation for his 40+years of service as club treasurer following his presidency. Many will remember the friendly barbecue tickets sales competition with Brud (Anthony) Pulver; Jack and Jean were a fixture at the barbecue as ticket cashiers.
Jack's membership in Eastern New York (ENY), New York State, and National Holstein Associations spanned more than 70 years. In the local club he held every office, was long time co-chair of the ENY Sale, and chaired the ENY-USO Futurity Committee for 45 years. Jack & Jean joined the ENY Club Honor Roll in 1992. At the state level he served as Director and chaired the Membership committee for years, completing Association service as Chair of the By-Laws and Resolutions committee. Jack was the first person to receive the Friend of New York Holstein Award in 2007. In January 2018 he was honored with the State's Retired Master Breeder Award.
Jack was on the NorthEast Milk Producers Co-op Advisory Board and was part of the group that organized the Millerton Agway Co-op.
The family herd of cattle under Jack's stewardship received 9 Progressive Breeder Awards from the National Holstein Association. He bred 36 Excellent Cows and 6 Gold Medal Dams.
He took pride maintaining farm grounds that befit its majestic views and promotion of agriculture, receiving Dairy of Distinction designation in its initial award year and each of the following 25 years.
Jack received 2 New York State Assembly Citations, the first with Jean for their service to the FFA upon their designation as honorary members in June 2014. The second in August 2016 for his lifetime commitment to Dutchess County's Farming Heritage and 72 consecutive years of exhibiting at the Fair.
Jack is survived by children, Mollie of Little Falls, NY, Jeffrey and Linda of Millerton NY, Daniel & Lisa of North Reading MA and granddaughters Amanda, Valerie (Max), Cecily, Laura (Paul), Emilia, Jennifer and Madeline and companion Rex. Additional family members include Connie, Bonnie & Scott Pulver.
Jack is predeceased by his parents, Stanley & Mary, his wife Jean on May 11, 2017, son Royce A Pulver on August 2, 1979 and brother William W Pulver on September 26, 2005.
Calling hours are 4-8PM on Wednesday June 5th at the Peck and Peck Funeral Home, 7749 South Main St Pine Plains.
Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday June 6th at the funeral home with Pastor William Mayhew officiating.
Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Pine Plains.
In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to the Pine Plains Lions Club PO Box 881 Pine Plains, NY 12567 Or to the The Dutchess County Agricultural Society, 6636 Spring Brook Ave, Rhinebeck NY 12572
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019