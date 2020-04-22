|
Fr. John Salvas, OFM Cap.
Hackensack, NJ - Fr. John Salvas OFM Cap., passed away peacefully on the morning of April 21, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Friary, Hackensack, NJ. Fr. John was born in Beacon, NY on August 26, 1960, the son of Walter and the late Barbara (Lyman) Salvas, the third oldest of six siblings. Fr. John made his first Profession of Vows on August 19, 1984 at St. Lawrence Friary, Beacon, NY. He made his final Profession of Vows on September 19, 1987 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Orange, NJ. He was ordained on March 12, 1988 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Paterson, NJ. He recently completed his 32nd year as a priest. Following ordination, he served in several parishes located in the Bronx, NY; Paterson, NJ; Atlanta, GA; Tampa, FL; Hendersonville, NC; Hackensack, NJ. Among his favorite ministries was working with the Hispanic community. He immersed in the Dominican Republic to become fluent in Spanish and loved ministering in Spanish wherever his assignments would lead him. He devoted much time and energy to this apostolate. Fr. John founded the 'Helping Hands' food pantry and soup kitchen at Immaculate Conception Friary in the Bronx, NY. He was also known for his stirring homilies, artistic abilities, and parish dramas depicting scenes from the life of Christ. He is survived by his father, Walter Salvas, Beacon, NY, and his five siblings; Paul (Carol) Salvas, Beacon; Martin (Kathy) Salvas, Rochester, NY; William (Anne) Salvas, Ayer, MA; Mary (Joseph) Gagliardi of Poughkeepsie; Jeanne (Paul) Brunet of Brookfield, CT; 15 nieces and nephews: Natalie (Mark) Rider, Veronica Salvas, Christopher Salvas, Emily (Andrew) Santos, Christina (James) Wall, Lindsey Salvas, Brian (Adrianna) Salvas, John (Stephanie) Salvas, Julie Salvas, Elizabeth, Thomas, and Katy Gagliardi, Tyler, Ryan, and Allison Brunet; 7 great nieces and nephews, Hannah and Norah Rider, Dominic and Damian Santos, Oliver Wall, Victor and Nathan Salvas. John grew up in the family's "big brick house" on Wolcott Avenue in the shadow of Mount Beacon. He graduated from St. Joachim's Catholic School and Beacon High School ('78). From a very early age John developed a true love for nature and all of God's beautiful creation. He strived to live in the spirit of St. Francis in every way, which was apparent in his love for all people and living creatures big and small. John especially enjoyed nurturing the many gardens he planted, hiking, camping at Montauk, going to the ocean, traveling to various pilgrimage sites and music of all kinds. John always made it a priority to minister to the sacramental needs of his large extended family by performing numerous wedding masses, baptisms and funerals over the years. He was a true child at heart and loved seeing his many nieces and nephews at family gatherings. They brought him such great joy and happiness. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held sometime in the future. Burial will take place at St. Lawrence Friary Cemetery, Beacon, NY on Saturday, April 25, 2020. To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020