John Seidler
Hyde Park - John (Jack) Seidler, 89, a 52-year area resident, died from complications of Alzheimer's disease at home on March 7, 2019, with his family by his side.
Born November 9, 1929 in Valley Stream, he was the son of the late William and Irene Speth Seidler.
Jack proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
On October 12, 1957, Jack married the former Marion McCarthy. Mrs. Seidler predeceased him in 2017.
Jack was the owner and operator of East Park Auto Recycling in Hyde Park from 1967 until his retirement in 2007.
He was a communicant of St. Peters' Parish in Hyde Park.
Survivors include his daughter, Marion Boxer, and husband, Jason, of Kingston; son, Jack Seidler, and wife, Emanuela, of Rhinebeck; and son, Patrick Seidler, and wife, Melanie, of Pleasant Valley.
He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Harrison, Connor, and Ana Christina Seidler; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Jack was predeceased by two brothers, William and James Seidler.
Calling hours will be Friday, March 15th, from 6 to 8 PM at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Patrick Curley at 10 AM on Saturday March 16th at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Drive, Poughkeepsie.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Jack's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 (www.alzinfo.org).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 10, 2019