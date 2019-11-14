|
John Stefano Cantele
Dover Plains - John Stefano Cantele, 83, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Cantele was the Director of Rehabilitation Services at Wassaic Developmental Center retiring in 1991. Mr. Cantele was also a former Town Justice for the Town of Dover.
Born on April 24, 1936 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of the late Vincent and Angelina (Sartori) Cantele. He was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1954 and later received his Bachelors of Science in Professional Studies from SUNY Oswego and a Master's in Public Services from Russell Sage College in Albany, NY. Mr. Cantele proudly served in the US Army from 1958-1960. On September 15, 1962 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains, NY he married Patricia Lasher who survives at home after 57 years of marriage.
Mr. Cantele was an avid golfer and a member of the Harlem Valley Golf Club in Wingdale, NY. He was also a member of the New York State Magistrate Association.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Cantele is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Cantele of Murfreesboro, TN and Christopher Cantele and his wife, Kristin, of Poughkeepsie, NY and a daughter, Jennifer Keller and her husband, Melvin, of Dover Plains. He is also survived by a sister, Rita McEnroe of Dover Plains; five grandchildren, Jason and Andrew Keller, Lizbeth Keller Jones, and Mason and Phoebe Cantele. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Owen, Wyatt, Jolie, Jacob and John.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill Street, Dover Plains. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church, C/O St. John-St. Charles Rectory, 39 East Main Street, Pawling, NY 12564. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019