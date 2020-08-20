1/1
John T. Lawrence
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John T. Lawrence

Poughkeepsie, NY - John T. Lawrence, 70 of Poughkeepsie, NY died at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. John was born in Poughkeepsie, N Y on August 4, 1949 the son of the late John M. Lawrence and Grace E. Barton. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

A local resident, John was a City of Poughkeepsie School Crossing Guard. He was a former Democratic Alderman of the City of Poughkeepsie, 2nd Ward, a founding member of the Neighborhood Watch and Neighborhood Gardens. John was very active in his community for many years.

In addition to his mother, John is survived by brothers Brian M. (Deborah) Lawrence of Poughkeepsie, NY, David (Raime) Lawrence of Lewes, DE, nieces Andrea and Kimberly as well as nephew Evan.

There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Peter's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved