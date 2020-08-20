John T. Lawrence
Poughkeepsie, NY - John T. Lawrence, 70 of Poughkeepsie, NY died at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. John was born in Poughkeepsie, N Y on August 4, 1949 the son of the late John M. Lawrence and Grace E. Barton. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
A local resident, John was a City of Poughkeepsie School Crossing Guard. He was a former Democratic Alderman of the City of Poughkeepsie, 2nd Ward, a founding member of the Neighborhood Watch and Neighborhood Gardens. John was very active in his community for many years.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by brothers Brian M. (Deborah) Lawrence of Poughkeepsie, NY, David (Raime) Lawrence of Lewes, DE, nieces Andrea and Kimberly as well as nephew Evan.
There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com