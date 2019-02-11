|
John T. Platel
Town of Marlboro - John T. Platel, 75, a longtime resident of the Town of Marlboro, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife Jo-Shereen Platel of 28 years by his side, on February 8, 2019. He was the son of John and Lorraine (Pladel) Platel.
John worked for many years at IBM in Poughkeepsie up until his retirement. He graduated from Bethelham High School and Union College.
He was an avid stamp and coin collector, he was into the Boyscouts, he enjoyed photography, camping and fishing.
Additional survivors include his siblings, Richard (Penny) of Rensselaerville, NY, Karen Bruhn of Esperance, NY, Patricia of Schenectady, NY, Robert (Carol) of Cahoes, NY, Craig of Kansas City, Missouri, and Mark (Lori) of Delmar, NY., his children, Elizabeth, Brian (Hope), Debra (John) and Walter Jr., his grand kids, John Jr., (Gabriella), William (Ralph), Renee (Joshua), Walter III, (Christina) Jennifer (Joseph), Jordan, Annika and Aidden, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his parents and his son, Eric Platel.
Calling hours are Tuesday February 12th, from 6-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday February 13th, 10:00am at the funeral home, with Reverand Arlene Dawber officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery of Lloyd in Highland.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 11, 2019